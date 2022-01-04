Afcon 2021: ‘Underestimate Sudan at your own peril’ – warns ex-Newcastle's Lee Clark

Former Birmingham City coach Lee Clark has warned Sudan always enjoys the underdog tag and should not be underestimated during the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Falcons of Jediane will make a comeback to the African competition since 2012 and they have been drawn in Group D alongside Nigeria, Egypt, and Guinea-Bissau.

Ahead of the tournament kick-off on January 9, Clark, who played for Newcastle United and Fulham, and is currently managing in Oman after his stint with Sudanese club Al Merrikh, believes Sudan will make an impact in Cameroon.

“Sudanese football is on the up,” Clark, who has also handled Huddersfield Town said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

“I had a big group of players who were playing a big part in that [national team], so the standard was good, the players were so respectful - very, very hard-working, listened to every word you said.

“I was at the qualification game against South Africa when everyone had Sudan as the underdog, and there they played terrifically well that night, and fully deserved the win to qualify.

“I think they enjoy the underdog tag, I think they enjoy the experience. They have some very, very talented players - underestimate them at your peril.”

On Sudan being pitted against Nigeria, Egypt, and Guinea-Bissau, Clark said: “I think they'll be excited by coming up against these countries, and they'll not worry about the challenge.

“They’ll see it as a great opportunity for them as a country to put themselves on the map and to try and upset the big guys.”

Sudan will be making their third appearance in the Africa competition and they will open their campaign with a game against the Djurtus at Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.

They will then face the Super Eagles on January 15 before they complete their group matches with a fixture against the Pharaohs on January 19.

Article continues below

Sudan 2021 Afcon provisional squad

Ali Abu Ashreen, Ishag Adam, Wali Al-Din Khidr, Abdul Razzaq Yaqoub, Juma Abbas, Muhammad Abdul Rahman, Akram Al-Hadi, Salah Nimr, Imad Al-Sinni, Mustafa Karshoum, Muhammad Al-Rashid, Al-Jazouli Noah, Dia Al-Din Mahjoub, Muhammad Abdullah Hussein, Mazen Muhammedin, Sheikh Muhammad, Muhammad Kasri, Suleiman Zakaria, Athar Al-Tahir, Ahmad Al-Fateh, Sharif Omar, Muhammad Hassoun, Awad Zayed, Ali Muhammad Nour, Mutawakkil Adam Suleiman, Musab Al-Sharif, Muhammad Al-Mundhir, Al-Sadiq Hassan Musa, Amjad Ismail, Mojtaba Al-Murdi, Mustafa Ahmed, Muhammad Al-Hajj, Captain Bashir, Muayyad Aydin, Suleiman Hamid.