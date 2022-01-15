Afcon 2021: Sudan’s best not enough against ‘quality’ Nigeria – Tia

Coach Burhan Tia acknowledged that Sudan did all they possibly could against Nigeria, albeit, it was not good enough to rescue them from defeat.

Lifted by their 0-0 draw against Guinea Bissau in their opening group game, the Falcons of Jediane went into Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations match with the ambition of outshining Augustine Eguavoen’s men.

That plan did not materialise as they crumbled 3-1 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua thanks to goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon.

The East and Central African country got their lone goal courtesy of Walieldin Khedr’s 70th minute penalty following a foul by Ola Aina in the dangerous area.

Speaking after the game, Tia admitted that the West Africans were superior due to the depth of quality in their squad while insisting his side would learn a lot from their setback.

“We gave our best against one the best teams on the continent but obviously, it wasn’t enough to guarantee us a win,” the 56-year-old told the media after the game.

“They have a lot of quality players and it showed in their performance.

“They were too good for us. We take a lot of lessons from this defeat.”

With this result, Sudan occupy the base of Group D having garnered just one point from two matches.

To stand a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16, the 1970 African champions must defeat Egypt on Wednesday inside Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde.

And the former Al Ahli and Al-Merrikh handler is not giving up stating that his team will do all it takes against Carlos Queiroz’s men to guarantee their place in the next round.

“We have one game left in the group, and we will do our best to qualify even though it is not going to be easy,” he added.

For Nigeria, they are through to the Round of 16 but they will take on Guinea Bissau in their last match in Garoua.

Baciro Cande's Djurtus were handed a 1-0 by the Pharaohs and anything short of victory against Eguavoen’s side would see them crash out of the competition.