Afcon 2021: Salah should have been substituted - Egypt legend Hassan

Egypt’s all-time top scorer Hossam Hassan has criticised coach Carlos Queiroz for not replacing Mohamed Salah in their 1-0 triumph over Sudan at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Hassan, who scored 68 international goals for the Pharaohs, believes Salah should have been rested for Egypt’s knockout stage fixture after they finished second behind Nigeria in Group D.

Mohamed Abdelmonem's 35th-minute header separated the two teams at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium to hand the Pharaohs their second win in Cameroon.

Four days ago, Salah scored the only goal that powered Queiroz's men to a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau after they bowed to the Super Eagles in their opening game.

The Liverpool star has played every minute of Egypt’s matches so far.

In his assessment, Hassan criticised the Portuguese coach for not managing Wednesday’s encounter successfully and he also called him out for starting Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Trezeguet on the bench.

“Queiroz had failed in managing the Sudan game,” Hassan said, as per King Fut.

“Salah played three group stage games, he had many chances to make better shows.

“I believe Salah should have been benched, Queiroz should have played the subs to prepare them for the knock-out stages.

Article continues below

“Just like Messi and Ronaldo, Salah can be substituted, even if he’s in good form.

“Another mistake Queiroz made is not including Trezeguet in the starting 11 after the Nigeria game.”

Hassan won three Afcon titles with Egypt and he will be hoping the Pharaohs overcome whoever finishes as Group E winners in the Round of 16.