Afcon 2021: Orlando Pirates’ Ndah tips Nigeria to lift trophy in Cameroon

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah believes Nigeria have a lot of good players capable of returning home with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

The 23-year-old is among the defenders in the Nigeria squad for the 33rd edition of the African continental finals set to kick off on January 9 and run through to February 6 in Cameroon.

Ndah, who joined the Buccaneers from Nigeria club Akwa United on August 26, 2021, has enjoyed a good start to life in the Premier Soccer League where he has already managed 13 appearances so far this season.

Ahead of the Afcon kick-off, Ndah feels the three-time African champions have the capacity to add to their tally in Yaounde.

“I'm grateful to God to be here. It was really a surprise to me and I'm thankful for this opportunity,” Ndah told Brila FM as quoted by allnigeriasoccer.

“We have a lot of good players, we have the capacity to win the Africa Cup of Nations, so I'm just going to do my best, play my part and hopefully everything works out good.”

However, Ndah will have to fight for a starting role alongside a host of European-based players among them Chidozie Awaziem of Alanyaspor FC in Turkey, Kenneth Omeruo of CD Leganes in Spain, and William Ekong of Watford FC in England.

Other defenders in the squad include Olaoluwa Aina of Torino FC in Italy, Jamilu Collins of SC Paderborn 07, Germany), Abdullahi Shehu, who plays for AC Omonia in Cyprus and Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto in Portugal).

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the competition alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

They will begin their quest to win the trophy with a game against the Pharaohs on January 11 at Roumde Adjia Stadium, take on the Falcons of Jediane on January 15 before winding up their group fixtures with a clash against the Djurtus on January 19.

Full Squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa).

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague).