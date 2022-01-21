Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah has attributed his strong display for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations to former Chelsea star Kenneth Omeruo.

The 24-year-old finally made his debut for the Super Eagles as he came on in the second half of their final Group D fixture against Guinea-Bissau which they won 2-0.

Ndah was introduced in the 76th minute for Tyronne Ebuehi as Nigeria won courtesy of goals from Umar Sadiq and defender William Troost-Ekong, to finish their group with a maximum of nine points having won their opening two fixtures against Egypt and Sudan.

The Super Eagles had beaten the Pharaohs 1-0 before thrashing the Falcons of Jediane 4-1.

Ndah, who is enjoying great form in the PSL with the Buccaneers, has revealed he is benefiting from some words of wisdom from the 28-year-old Omeruo, who currently turns out for Leganes in the Spanish Segunda Division.

“I've learned a lot. They have been so supportive especially Kenneth Omeruo,” Ndah told reporters as quoted by allnigeriasoccer when asked if he was learning from his senior colleagues.



“He’s given me a lot of talks and confidence. He's a good man and I'm happy to be here.”

On making his debut for the Super Eagles, Ndah explained: “It's a big boost to my career. This is my first time in the Super Eagles, my first Africa Cup of Nations, and my first game so it's a big boost and I pray it keeps coming.

“Hopefully, I keep doing my best and I hope that everything works out well.”

The Super Eagles have been drawn to face Tunisia in the Round of 16 and according to Ndah, who was handed the national team call by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, they have what it takes to maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

“They should expect a good game. We have started working again for the upcoming game, we don't know who our opponent is yet,” Ndah continued.

“We have the confidence and quality we need, I know it's going to help us.”

Ndah joined Pirates on August 26, 2021, after winning the Nigerian Professional Football league title with Akwa United and has since managed 13 appearances for the PSL giants.

Nigeria will come up against Tunisia at Roumde Adjia Stadium on Sunday.