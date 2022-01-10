Afcon 2021: Morocco vs Ghana Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

All eyes will be on Yaounde's Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo when Ghana and Morocco clash to open their campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Monday.



The two sides are set for a Group B opening day thriller, each targeting a result capable of fueling the rest of their adventure at the 33rd Afcon tournament.



Ghana have won the continental showpiece on four previous occasions, but that their last title dates to 40 years ago highlights their desire to rule Africa once again.



For all their high ratings, particularly in recent times, Morocco, on the other hand, have only one title to show - their 1976 success in Ethiopia – explaining their popular tag as perennial underachievers.



Gabon and Morocco are the other two teams in Group B.

Game Morocco vs Ghana Date Monday, January 10 Time 16:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Ghana have 26 of expected 28 players in camp as influential Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus is still with his club, amid expectations that he would join the Black Stars at a later stage of the competition.



Dreams right-back Philemon Baffour is also yet to report to camp as he continues his pursuit of a club deal in Portugal.



Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana could also completely sit out Monday’s game, or possibly start from the bench, having linked up with the Black Stars squad on Saturday after missing the team’s training camp in Qatar due to Covid-19 isolation.



The former Nordsjaelland man’s situation could likely open up space for Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil to start on the left wing for Ghana on Monday.



Refreshingly, the Black Stars have no Covid-19 worries in the team.

Unlike Ghana who have no Covid-19 concerns, Morocco’s camp has been rocked with a series of issues.



Germany-based Aymen Barkok and Hatayspor striker Ayoub El Kaabi have been ruled out of Monday’s fixture after testing positive for Covid-19.



Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri and Ferenvaros attacker Ryan Mmaee are also set to miss the tournament opener due to injury.



Gent man Tarik Tissoudali could, however, benefit from the unfortunate camp situation to start in attack in the absence of En-Nesyri, El Kaabi and Mmaee.



Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech was not called up for Afcon completely owing to bad blood with Atlas Lions boss Vahid Halilhodzic, while Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli rejected his invitation for the tournament.

Match Preview

Ghana and Morocco have met on three previous occasions at Afcon, each side winning one of the matches. The three games, all group stage encounters, have produced three goals in total.



For the Black Stars, Monday’s tie will be their 100th game at Afcon, Egypt the only other side to reach the mark.



If the West Africans are to go far, a lot will be expected from captain Andre Ayew, who has played more minutes at Afcon than any other player on the continent since 2008. The Al-Sadd hitman is also Ghana’s leading scorer at the championship, with nine goals.



“Afcon is a tough competition. People are seeing us as underdogs but it’s part of football,” Ayew said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.



“Whatever happens, we will die until the end and for this jersey. We will make sure that anybody that wears it will sweat it all out.”



Morocco, meanwhile, were one of the best sides in qualifying, ending the series without defeat.



A lot of that feat had to do with their solidity at the back, conceding only once in six games and finishing the campaign with the lowest tally out of all the 24 qualified teams at the final tournament.



Ghana and Morocco last met in an international friendly in June last year, the Atlas Lions recording a 1-0 win on home soil.