Afcon 2021: Hegazi ruled out for the remainder of Egypt’s campaign

The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed that Ahmed Hegazi will play no further part in the remainder of their Africa Cup of Nations 2021 campaign due to injury.

Hegazi, 31, ruptured the tendon of the adductor muscle during the Pharaohs’ 2-1 triumph over Morocco in a quarter-final match at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

In the keenly contested showdown, the Al-Ittihad centre-back – who has featured prominently for the North Africans - picked up the injury before the half time break, and he was subsequently subbed off for Mahmoud Trezeguet – who scored the winner against the Atlas Lions.

Hegazi’s injury setback is a blow to Carlos Queiroz’s men, who must negotiate their way past the Indomitable Lions on Thursday to reach the final of the tournament.

“The x-rays conducted by Ahmed Hegazy, the national team player, showed that his injury is a rupture of the connective muscle tendons that requires treatment in a specialised centre, which means that he is unable to complete the tournament that ends on Sunday,” a tweet from EFA read.

The former West Bromwich Albion star now becomes the Egyptian player to pick up an injury in Cameroon after Mohamed El-Shennawy, Mohamed Abou-Gabal, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Fetouh, and Hamdi Fathi.

Coach Queiroz is expected to start Mohamed Abdelmoneim against the hosts and may partner either Ayman Ashraf or Mahmoud Alaa.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Abou-Gabal has expressed his readiness for the last four showdown against Toni Conceicao’s side.

“It was a difficult match, but we prepared well for it. We respected the Moroccan team and studied them well. It’s a distinguished team and has the best African players in its ranks,” he told Elbotola.

“I only have a minor muscle cramp and I’m on my way to playing, god willing, in the semi-finals against Cameroon.

“There were no intense fights, it was all is part of the game. The relationship between the [Egyptians and Moroocans] is strong and at the end of the day we are brothers.

“Our winning spirit as well as our organisation as a collective helped us in yesterday’s meeting and helped us come back in the game.”