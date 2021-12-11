Afcon 2021: Ghana announce three pre-tournament friendlies and training camp

Ghana will take on Algeria in one of three warm-up games in Qatar in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.





According to a publication on the GFA's official website, the Black Stars will face the Desert Foxes on January 5 in what will be their final game before heading off to Cameroon.





The exact identities of the first two opponents were not revealed but the publication noted, "Ghana are expected to play a yet-to-be-named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022 in another friendly".





It further stated "the Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaounde on Friday, January 7, 2022 to take on the rest of Africa at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon," and that "head coach Milovan Rajevac has until Friday, December 30, 2021 to submit his final squad for the tournament".





The four-time African champions will open camp in the Qatari city of Doha on December 23, three weeks to the start of the championship which runs between January 9 and February 6.





In a separate publication, the GFA revealed coach Rajevac and his technical team are set to meet the Black Stars management committee on Tuesday to "discuss a number of issues including the finalization of Ghana’s preparatory programme for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the provisional squad list for the camping in Doha and Coach Milovan Rajevac’s request for an additional backroom staff."





In Cameroon, the West Africans, drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stage, will be seeking to end what will be a 40-year wait for a continental title.





Champions in 1963, 1965 and 1978, the Black Stars have endured a series of misses since winning the last of their four titles in Libya in 1982.





In 1992, Ghana finished second, losing to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties in the final.





At the 2010 gathering in Angola, the Stars, coached by Rajevac during a first spell, succumbed 1-0 to Egypt in the final.





In 2015, Ghana came close again but lost the final to Cote d’Ivoire one more time on penalties.





At the last showpiece in Egypt in 2019, the Black Stars suffered a Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Tunisia.