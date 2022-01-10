Afcon 2021: Comoros 0-1 Gabon - Boupendza's strike silences Afcon debutants

Aaron Boupendza scored the only goal that inspired Gabon to a 1-0 triumph over debutants Comoros at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Al Arabi star broke the deadlock at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the 15th minute following a fine link-up with Louis Ameka in the penalty area.

Boupendza rifled in a rocket past goalkeeper Ahamada Nadhoim from close range.

The Panthers tried to show composure upfront even without their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Cameroon.

Comoros who were making their maiden appearance on the Afcon stage, started Tuesday night’s encounter on a bright note with the better ball possession before Patrice Neveu’s men got their lead.

The 15th-minute goal was Gabon’s only effort on target in the first 45 minutes as both teams battled for the midfield.

Later in the second half, the two goalkeepers were called to action at both ends of the pitch within three minutes.

Goalkeeper Ali Ahamada first produced a moment of quality to parry away Denis Bouanga's shot in the 71st minute and Gabon's Jean Amonome pushed Said Bakari’s strike from outside the penalty area for a corner-kick.

Comoros had the last chance to grab an equaliser in the stoppage time with a free-kick but the effort couldn't go past the wall and the ball hit Lloyd Palun’s head which forced the game to enter 96 minutes before the referee brought it to a close.

The result came as a relief for the Panthers who ended their five-game winless run in the tournament in Yaounde.

Gabon will now be looking to build on their winning start when they face Ghana - who suffered a 1-0 loss to Morocco earlier on Tuesday - on Friday while Comoros will shift their focus to their second Group C outing against the Atlas Lions that same day.