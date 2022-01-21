Afcon 2021: Badu slams Ghana players for poor show in Cameroon

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has partly blamed the Black Stars’ underwhelming performance at the Africa Cup of Nations on the playing body.



The West Africans endured a disappointing tournament at the ongoing showpiece in Cameroon by a group stage elimination from the tournament.



It is the first time since 2006 the Black Stars failed to qualify from the group stage.



“The national team is for every Ghanaian. But it is not every Ghanaian who can play for the Black Stars,” Agyemang-Badu, who represented Ghana at multiple Africa Cup of Nations finals, said on Connect FM.



“The badge represents the spirit of the nation, so we need players with character to represent us. I think some of the players now don’t know the value of the jersey.



“If you look at how our football has been for the past two years when we started with the qualifiers to the tournament, I don’t think you will be too much surprised with the performance of the Black Stars, although I [thought] we were going to qualify from the group stages.



“The things that happened two years back is what has manifested now. I’m not surprised because a lot is going on. We can’t say everything publicly. Trust me, what went on is the reason for this result. Preparations wasn’t the best and a whole lot.”



In Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and debutants Comoros, the Black Stars failed to secure a ticket for the Round of 16 after failing to win a game and finishing bottom of the table.



It is the first time in Ghana’s Afcon history of failing to register a win at the group stage of the championship.



In their opening game, Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Morocco before conceding late for a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



In their final group game, the Black Stars suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Comoros, a match in which a draw would have been ultimately enough to send Ghana to the next round of the competition.



Ghana were seeking to win the continental showpiece for the first time since 1982 when they clinched the last of their four titles.