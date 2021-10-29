AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be keen to end their bad run of results in the FKF Premier League when they take on Ulinzi Stars at Thika Stadium on Friday.
Despite starting the season with a 1-0 win against defending champions Tusker, Ingwe have now gone for two straight matches without a win, and defeat against the Soldiers will definitely not go down well with the club’s faithful.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars
|Date
|Friday, October 29, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana.
|Midfielders
|Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.
Ingwe are in a run of two straight defeats in the top-flight and coach Patrick Aussems has called on his players to bounce back to winning ways.
“We don’t deserve to lose matches like we have been doing, we play well but we only have one problem, we are not using our chances to score goals, so at the end, we get punished,” Aussems told Goal ahead of their fixture against Ulinzi Stars.
“We have to do everything and arrest the run of two defeats in a row and I have asked my players to show me the character and produce the winning mentality against Ulinzi Stars.
“We know they are a tough team but we want to rectify ourselves and start to win our matches, we want to have consistency in the way we get our results and it should start against Ulinzi.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche.
|Midfielders
|Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Borafya, and Kelvin Thairu.
|Forwards
|Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.
Ulinzi Stars will have all their players available for the away fixture and they will be keen to get a win after picking up a draw in their last assignment.
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Birgen, Mwale, Ouma, Muchika, Ongoma, Omondi, Tindi, Shambi, Bikokwa, Wamalwa.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards started their season with a 1-0 victory against champions Tusker before snatching a 0-0 draw against KCB and then lost two consecutive matches - 1-0 against rivals Gor Mahia in the derby and 2-1 against Bandari.
On the other hand, the Soldiers opened their campaign with a 1-0 result against Nzoia Sugar and then beat Mathare United 1-0 before a 1-1 draw against Bidco United.
Last season, it was AFC Leopards who harvested a maximum of six points from this fixture, winning the first meeting 1-0 before winning the second battle 1-0.
In the previous season, the two teams drew 0-0 in the first meeting but AFC recovered to beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in the second fixture.
Ulinzi Stars' only win against AFC in the last six matches came in the 2019 season when they won the first meeting 1-0 but Ingwe recovered to avenge the second meeting 1-0.
AFC Leopards are currently placed 12th on the 18-team table with four points from four matches while Ulinzi are above them in position seven with seven points from three matches.