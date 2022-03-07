AFC Leopards coach Aussems slams Rangnick after Manchester United loss

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has hit out at Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick for his tactics in the 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scored a brace for the hosts to help them bag the bragging rights in the derby. Their visitors' lone goal was scored by Jadon Sancho.

However, the Belgian was not amused with the tactics employed by the Red Devils coach.

"So you play with [Paul] Pogba as a false number 9 [and] you keep [the imposter of the century Harry] Maguire in the lineup and you want to get a good result?" the former Simba SC coach wondered.

"Okay, okay, at 57-years-old, I am still learning."

After the loss, the Red Devils' chances of finishing in the Uefa Champions League places are slim. Currently, they are placed fifth on the table with 47 points after playing 28 games.

Arsenal, who are fourth, have 48 points after engaging in 25 league matches.

Meanwhile, the Citizens forward Mahrez has explained how he managed to beat goalkeeper David De Gea and score twice in the aforementioned game.

"The first half was pretty good. [In the] second half, we were more patient and controlled," the Algeria international told the club's website.

"The first goal, the player [Maguire] touched it, but you have to hit the target, just like our physio says, you have to hit the target to get the goal.

"The second one, I tried to hit it high because I know David De Gea is good at saving the ball low. I hit it high and it hit his face and went in - I’ll take them both!"

The win for City took them to 69 points from the 28 games they have played. The reigning champions have managed to get 22 wins, three draws and as many losses.

Liverpool are in the second position with 63 points from 27 matches, winning 19, drawing six, and losing two.