AFC Champions League 2022: When are ISL champions Mumbai City playing?

The reigning ISL and I-League champions are all set to make their AFC Champions League and AFC Cup debuts in 2022...

The group stages of AFC Champions League (ACL) 2022 is all set to kick-off from April 15, 2022, with all matches held in centralised venues.

The Eastern region group stage matches will be held between April 15 to May 1 and the Western region matches will be held from May 10 to May 26.

When are Mumbai City playing their ACL 2022 matches?

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City are all set to begin their campaign in the group stages of ACL 2022 from May 10, 2022.

Sergio Lobera's side, who won the ISL League Winners Shield as well as the ISL title in the 2020/21 season, will make their continental debut next year and will be the second Indian club to play in the group stages of ACL after FC Goa who played earlier in 2021.

The Islanders, who are among the West Region teams in the ACL, will play their group stage matches between May 10 to May 26 at a centralized venue.

When are Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan playing their AFC Cup 2022 matches?

The 2020/21 I-League champions Gokulam Kerala, who have earned a direct slot in the group stages of AFC Cup 2022, are in the South Asia Zone along with 2021 Bangladesh Premier League winners (yet to be decided) and 2020/21 Dhivehi Premier League (Maldives) champions Maziya S&RC.

Article continues below

The South Asian Zone group matches will be played in a centralised venue between May 18 and May 24.

ISL 2020/21 runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2022 will play their play-off game on April 19, 2022.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 India qualifying dates to be finalised soon

The AFC Executive Committee has decided to provide greater flexibility in finalising the dates for the qualifiers for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022, which is currently scheduled for September 13 to 25, 2021, taking into consideration the challenges that may arise from the availability of hosts, team travel arrangements, quarantine and medical measures imposed by several nations.