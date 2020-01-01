Admiral Muskwe: Swindon Town sign Leicester City forward on loan

The Zimbabwe international has left the Foxes to link up with Richie Wellens’ League One promotion hopefuls

Swindon Town have confirmed the signing of Admiral Muskwe from Leicester City on loan until the end of the season, subject to Football League approval.

Muskwe joined the Foxes at the age of nine and has come through the club’s ranks having featured at U18 and U23 levels.

Also, the Zimbabwean has been impressive in front of goal for Leicester’s Developmental side this term, helping them to qualify for the last eight of the Leasing trophy – which earned him a nomination for Premier League Two December Player of the Month.

His move to County Ground will see him continue his progression under manager Richie Wellens who featured for the King Power Stadium outfit during his active days as a footballer.

The-21-year-old is expected to make his bow for the Robins when they take on Exeter City on Saturday afternoon in a top of the table League Two clash.

Swindon Town are league leaders with 56 points from 30 games – two points ahead of second-placed Exeter.