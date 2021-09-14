Adeyemi makes Champions League history in wild penalty-filled affair between Sevilla & Salzburg

No less than four spot-kicks were given in the first 45 minutes, with one player earning three of those for his team

No less than four penalties were given in the first half of Red Bull Salzburg's Champions League group-stage draw against Sevilla on Tuesday, setting a curious new first for the clubs - as well as for Salzburg wonderkid Karim Adeyemi.

The two sides went into the break tied at 1-1, as Ivan Rakitic's spot-kick dragged Sevilla back into the game following Luka Sucic's own penalty effort.

But there were plenty of other chances to get on the scoresheet in the first 45 minutes, with Salzburg in particular rueing their erratic shooting from 12 yards out. The Austrian side will feel they could've done better than an eventual 1-1 draw.

A new record

It took just 12 minutes for referee Aleksey Kulbakov, who was kept busy all afternoon in Andalucia, to mark the first penalty of the game.

Adeyemi was brought down in the box by Diego Carlos, who earned a yellow card for his troubles.

It proved a sign of things to come in more ways than one, as the 19-year-old took the kick himself and dragged it wide of Bono's right-hand post.

Just a handful of minutes later Salzburg were handed another chance when Adeyemi was barged over again, this time by Jesus Navas, and Sucic was able to convert past the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Article continues below

But when Bono fouled the youngster to earn him and his side their third penalty in the space of less than half-hour, the Croatian hit the post - and Rakitic punished them by burying his subsequent kick and bringing a relieved Sevilla level.

Not since at least 2003-04 had four penalties occurred in the first half of a single Champions League match, while Adeyemi also set the record for penalties earned by a single player after being fouled for all three of his side's efforts.

3 – Karim Adeyemi is the first player to have won three penalties in a first half of a #UCL match (since det. data collection 2003/04). The record for a full Champions League season since at least 2003/04 is four (Arjen Robben in 2013/14). Unstoppable. #SFCSAL pic.twitter.com/JbN7E8VlNG — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 14, 2021 4 - @SevillaFC_ENG - @RedBullSalzburg is the first game where four penalties have been conceded in a first half of a single #UCL game since at least 2003/04 season. Hurried#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/OF80GWUTTW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 14, 2021

He is now only one short of Arjen Robben's all-time season record for penalty wins, with the Dutchman having earned four for Bayern Munich during the 2013-14 campaign.

Further reading