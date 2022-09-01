Adepoju to Sadiq on Real Sociedad transfer: 'This is where legends are made'

The Super Eagles great is relishing the prospect of seeing the former Almeria goal machine represent his former club

La Liga ambassador Mutiu Adepoju took to social media to welcome Umar Sadiq to his former club Real Sociedad.

The Nigeria international joined the Spanish top-flight side from Almeria on a four-year contract for a fee worth €25m plus a 15% sell-on clause.

It put to end months of speculation surrounding his move to Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

And now that Sadiq has officially teamed up with Imanol Alguacil's White and Blues, the former Nigeria international welcomed him to the Anoeta Stadium through social media.

“Dear Sadiq, congratulations on your move to Real Sociedad. This is where legends are made, so feel at home and keep the goals coming. #AurreraReala,” Adepoju wrote.

Having left Racing Santander in 1996, Adepoju joined Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee. During his four-year spell at the Anoeta Stadium, he scored eight goals in 88 official games.

His inability to hold down a regular place with the Basques team saw him move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad Club.

Sadiq, who is now the only African player in the La Liga side has been handed jersey number 25.

Following his notable 2021-22 campaign in the Segunda division – where his 18 goals helped Rojiblancos secure Spanish top-flight promotion – the Nigeria international emerged as a top transfer target for the Yellow Submarine.

“When a player is having teams looking for him, that means such a player is doing very well and getting things right,” Adepoju told GOAL.

“However, he would need to stay one more year or so before going to Villarreal or any other team.

“Going to Villarreal now would mean that he would be going there to compete against already established players there. He will need to work extra hard to become noticed or to become a regular.

“On the contrary, in Almeria, they already know him having played a key role in the squad that got them promoted to La Liga. There, he is certain of getting regular playing time and that would save him some stress.

“All the same, I don’t have any problem with him on any of his choices as long as he stays in the Spanish league.”

Sadiq- who boasts two league goals in the 2022-23 campaign – could make his debut for Real Sociedad on Saturday against Atletico Madrid.