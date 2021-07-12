Adepoju: ‘Ballon d’Or or not, Messi has paid his dues to Argentina’

The 34-year-old finally ended his long wait for a major trophy with the Albiceleste as they gunned down Brazil in the Copa America final

Former Nigeria midfielder Mutiu Adepoju believes Lionel Messi has laid the path for many players to come into football after he guided Argentina to the Copa America trophy on Saturday.

The Albiceleste captain finally led his country to glory as they downed Neymar’s Brazil 1-0 in the final and it was Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria who scored in the first half after confusion in Brazil's defence allowed him to beat Ederson in goal.

The win at Maracana Stadium saw Messi - who finished level with Colombia's Luis Diaz with the most goals (four) - lay his hand on an international trophy after four defeats in finals previously.

The former Super Eagle believes the Barcelona star has paid his dues to Argentina and had also laid a good path for upcoming footballers to believe in.

“Ballon d’Or or not, he has paid his dues to Argentina, and I believe that young man has laid a path for many more Messis to come in football,” Adepoju said as quoted by The Punch.

“One good thing is that Messi has finally won a continental trophy with his country and that may open the doors for many more honours.

“This is his time to win laurels because many people say that he has not won anything with Argentina’s national team but he has done that now.”

In a previous interview, the 34-year-old, who was named player of the tournament, could not hide his happiness at the final whistle.

"It's crazy, the happiness the feeling is inexplicable. I knew that at some point it was going to happen. The objective was clear and we were able to be champions. The happiness is immense. Many times I have dreamed of this,” Messi said.

Article continues below

"I told Fideo [Di Maria] that today he was going to have his revenge and that's how it was. I want to share this with those teammates who were so close so many times and it was not given to them. This is also for them.

"I feel that God was saving this moment for me, against Brazil in the final and in his country. Great credit has to go to [coach] Lionel [Scaloni]. He always wanted the best for the national team. He knew how to put together a winning team and he deserves your appreciation.

"I needed to get rid of the thorn of being able to achieve something with the national team, I had been very close for many years. I knew that at some point it was going to go wrong, it was going to happen and I think there is no better moment than this."