Addo backs Lamptey, Salisu and Ghana’s new additions to succeed with Black Stars

The 46-year-old tactician rubbishes claims the players switched allegiance because of World Cup, adding they will impact the squad positively

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has thrown his weight behind the addition of six new players ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars received a huge boost last week after the Ghana Football Association confirmed the availability of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer, and Patric Pfeiffer for national team duties.

The aforementioned players completed their nationality switches after successful talks with the Ghana FA and according to the 46-year-old Addo, they will have a huge impact on the team.

“Since March we’ve been talking to a lot of players who we think can have an impact on the team,” Addo told the BBC as quoted by Football Ghana.

“I can understand it can be a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country and you’re young.”

Addo further said he understands all the players well, having been born in Germany, and wants them to quickly get familiar with the team and the staff.

“It’s a lifetime decision, unlike at club level where you can play for several teams, so it’s very difficult and I understand them better, having been born in Germany,” Addo continued.

“But we want those who have decided to get familiar with the team and the staff as soon as possible. “So everybody who wants to join has to join now so they know exactly what they’re going to do.”

Addo, who was born in Hamburg, West Germany, to Ghanaian parents, and played for a host of clubs including VfL 93 Hamburg, Hannover 96, and Borussia Dortmund, dismissed suggestions that the six players had been swayed to change their nationalities because of the World Cup.

“It’s a tough decision and they know what they’re getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup,” added Addo.

“It’s about more World Cups to come, Afcons, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup.”

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea. The Black Stars will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in match day one at Stadium 974 on November 24.