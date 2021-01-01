Adarabioyo can’t explain reasons behind Fulham’s ‘unsuccessful’ Premier League season

A 2-0 home loss to Burnley on Monday confirmed the Cottagers' demotion to the Championship for the 2021-22 campaign

Tosin Adarabioyo is finding it difficult to explain the reasons behind Fulham relegation from the Premier League.

The Anglo-Nigerian defender described the 2020-21 season as an ‘unsuccessful’ one for the Cottagers despite the players giving their all for the club.

Fulham are currently 18th in the Premier League table and a 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Monday - their 18th league loss of the season - confirmed their return to the English second-tier for next season.

Adarabioyo who joined Scott Parker’s side from Manchester City last October, admitted that they have failed to achieve their target and they will try again to return to the Premier League.

“Unsuccessful, obviously. We’ve not accomplished what we set out to do, so it’s been an unsuccessful campaign,” Adarabioyo told the club website.

“Everyone’s quite down about the fact that we’ve been relegated, but we’ve got to push on. There’s nothing we can do about that now, we just have to keep looking forwards.

“I hope the fans know that we did give 100 per cent. We did fall short, but we’re going to try our best to push again next season.

“They’ve been a huge miss, especially in the home games, we’ve missed those fans that are able to give you that extra push in home games. Next season we’ll build again and try and get ourselves back in this league where we all want to be.”

When quizzed further about the reasons behind the Cottagers’ failure, the 23-year-old who has played 30 Premier League matches this season said: “I couldn’t tell you to be honest, I can’t put it down to one thing, there’s been a few things throughout a lot of different games.

“Some games we’ve conceded goals which we shouldn’t have, which resulted in us not getting the points that we needed, and other games it was not being able to score goals.

Article continues below

“It’s been a mix of both ends of the pitch throughout the season really.”

With relegation confirmed, Adarabioyo and his Fulham teammates will be aiming to end their top-flight campaign on a high note as they visit Mohammed Salisu’s Southampton for their next league fixture on Saturday.

They will later travel to Manchester United on May 18 before their final game of the season against Newcastle United five days later.