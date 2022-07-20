Adam Masina: Udinese confirm signing of Morocco defender from Watford

The 28-year-old Atlas Lion has agreed a three-year contract to leave the Hornets for Serie A action

Udinese have acquired the services of defender Adam Masina from relegated side Watford ahead of the new season.

The 28-year-old Morocco international has penned a three-year contract to leave the Hornets and join the Italian Serie A for an undisclosed fee.

"The new reinforcement of Udinese defence comes from England but he is an old acquaintance of Italian football," Udinese announced the arrival of Masina on their website, adding: "Adam [Masina] brings to the cause of Mr Sottil experience, flexibility and leadership to reinforce the defence but also the outside lines of the team.

"Masina arrives permanently from Watford signing a contract that binds him to the Club until June 30, 2025."

The statement continued: "Masina was born in Khourigba in Morocco on January 2, 1994 but grew up and trained in Italian football by completing the young development with the Bologna shirt.

"The first experience as a professional is with the Giacomense shirt in Lega Pro in the 2012-13 season where he played 15 games. The following year he returned to the Bologna spring playing 18 games and scoring three goals.

"In the 2014-2015 season, he played on a permanent basis with the rossoblu first team, totalling 28 appearances with a goal in the championship that sanctions his team's rise to Serie A.

"He also played the same number of games in the following season where he scored on one occasion while collecting 35 appearances in the 2017-18 season, his last in Italy.

"In the summer of 2018, in fact, the call of Watford arrived with which they measure themselves in the Premier League. In total, he played 20 matches in his debut season overseas, also reaching the FA Cup final.

"He was confirmed as a valuable player for the Hornets playing 28 league and cup games and scoring a goal in the 2019-20 season.

"In that 2020-21, he played 26 games between the Championship and the FA Cup, scoring twice while, in the past year, he made 15 appearances in the Premier League and one in the League Cup."

Despite having played six matches for Italy's U21, Masina shifted allegiance to play for Morocco and was part of the squad that secured the Atlas Lions a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has so far managed 16 caps for Morocco.