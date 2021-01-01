AC Milan sign Tomori on loan from Chelsea with £25m option to buy

The 23-year-old defender will join Stefano Pioli's side in their Serie A title challenge after coming through the Blues' youth academy

AC Milan have signed Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan with an option to buy.

Neither club confirmed the figure to purchase the 23-year-old but it is believed to stand at £25 million ($34m).

Tomori first joined Chelsea at the under-8 level, and has played 27 times for the Blues' first team.

He made his Chelsea debut in 2016 before spending time on loan in the Championship with Brighton, Hull and Derby.

Tomori impressed at Derby during Frank Lampard's spell in charge of the Rams. He played 22 times under Lampard at Chelsea last season but has struggled for game time this year following the arrival of Thiago Silva.

On Monday, Lampard explained the decision to let Tomori leave after his promising displays last season.

"I don't think there's any 'when did it start to go wrong', Fikayo is a developing player. As a squad, we had four centre-backs last year, and you can't play four in one game," he told a press conference.

"And you try to find consistency at different times. At one point Fikayo was in that, and then later on not so much. And this year we have five centre-backs, so the predicament is difficult for centre-backs who are not playing regularly.

"And that's why he may go out on loan for his development, he's a young player and he's had a huge rise in the last two or so seasons since I've been working with him, and that will continue, and we'll find the best path for that."

Tomori leaves a Chelsea side struggling in eighth place in the Premier League and joins an AC Milan team currently top of Serie A.

Stefano Pioli's side confirmed the signing of veteran striker Mario Mandzukic earlier in the week, with the San Siro side set to fight on a number of fronts in the second half of the season.

Currently three points ahead of city rivals Inter in second, Milan host Atalanta on Saturday before a Coppa Italia quarter-final against Inter on Tuesday.

Milan are also still in Europe, with the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with Red Star Belgrade away from home on February 18.