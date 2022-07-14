AC Milan fan threatens leg amputation over Leao transfer rumours - and forward responds

The Portugal international has been linked with a move after entering the final two years of his contract

AC Milan's Rafael Leao has responded to a fan that threatened to amputate his leg if the forward does not sign a new contract at San Siro this summer.

Leao, whose current deal is due to expire in 2024, has spent the last three years of his career on Milan's books and played a vital role in their run to Scudetto glory last season.

The Italian champions are reportedly working to tie the 23-year-old down to fresh terms, but he has been linked with a summer transfer amid links with top clubs such as Chelsea - which has been a source of great distress for one Rossoneri supporter.

Leao responds to fan that threatens to cut off his leg

The fan in question happens to have a tattoo of Leao on his lower leg, which they showed off in a video posted on their Twitter account on July 14.

The account, created under the name Gabriele, also included a rather disturbing caption.

"If he [Leao] doesn't renew I'll cut my leg," the caption read.

😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Rafael Leão (@RafaeLeao7) July 14, 2022

The post has received over 700 likes, and has even been seen by Leao, who has replied directly in order to try and dissuade the supporter from carrying out his threat.

The Portugal international simply wrote back with a series of crying face and prayer hand emojis - picking up over 2000 likes for himself in the process.

Will Leao leave Milan this summer?

Leao recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 34 Serie A outings for Milan in 2021-22 to help them land their first title in 11 years.

The talented attacker addressed speculation over his future mid-way through the campaign, telling DAZN: "I’m happy with AC Milan and I want to make history here. I’m really loving my life with this club."

Leao also confirmed that his lawyers were in direct talks with Milan officials over a contract extension, and recent reports suggest he has been offered a new five-year deal.

