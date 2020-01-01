'Absurd' to be thinking about resuming football - Cellino

The former Leeds United chairman feels that there are far more pressing matters at hand than returning to the pitch

Brescia president Massimo Cellino confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus and has called for football to stay suspended until the illness is fully under control.

Italy has been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, recording almost 176,000 positive tests and 23,227 deaths, which is second only to the United States.

The Lombardy region in the north of the country, where Brescia is situated, was at the centre of the outbreak in Italy and swiftly put on lockdown, but the virus has continued to wreak havoc.

Testing in Lombardy over the past few weeks had been ramped up and results appeared to show many people contracted the virus without showing symptoms.

Media reports on Saturday suggested Cellino had been one of those to test positive and he later confirmed this to be case.

“After two weeks in quarantine in Cagliari, I went to the hospital to check [if I had the virus],” the former Leeds United chairman is quoted as telling La Repubblica.

“It turned out my daughter had the virus, but my son did not, and then I had it instead. I felt excessive fatigue and severe pain in my bones.”

Cellino added: “It’s absurd that we are discussing whether to play or not. We are fortunate men, I have a villa in Cagliari and one in Miami, but there are nine million Italians living under the poverty line.

“The country should be closer to its people and a €600 cheque isn’t going to do much. I am embarrassed by the lack of sensitivity shown by this government. I’m seriously thinking about getting a British passport.”

Elsewhere in Italy, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been vocal about resuming football at the earliest opportunity, but Cellino has been left unimpressed by that stance.

“The people of Brescia defend me,” he said. “They tell me that I wish to honour their dead and will be offended if I let the team play again. I am not afraid of relegation, I’ll gladly go into Serie B, but I will not lack respect for this town.

“We’ve got Lotito around here who acts as medic, virologist, nuclear scientist, psychologist, astronaut… If they moved the European Championships and the Olympics, how can we think of playing next month?”