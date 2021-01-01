Abdulkareem cancels Houij's opener as Adana Idmanyurduspor hold Atasehir Belediyespor

The Nigerian found the back of the net for the first time this season as her side forced a draw against the Tunisian's team

Ramat Abdulkareem scored her first goal of the season in Adana Idmanyurduspor’s 1-1 draw against Mariem Houij's Atasehir Belediyespor in a Turkish Kadınlar Ligi Group B fixture on Wednesday.

After starring in Adana's 2-1 victory over Hakkarigucu, the Nigeria international was handed her second start of the season by coach Meryem Ozyumsak and she rescued her side from defeat.

Atasehir Belediyespor were desperately aiming to claim their first win of the season against Adana, following a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the season against 1207 Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Atasehir made the brightest start to the contest as they were gifted a penalty for Tunisia international Houij who handed them an early goal inside the first minute, having superbly converted from the spot.

After being a goal down in the first half, the Nigerian midfielder came to the rescue of the visitors from defeat in the 72nd minute when she netted her first goal of the season for Ozyumsak's side.

Nigeria's Abdulkareem was in action for the entire duration of the game as Adana maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Tunisia's Houij was on parade for the full 90 minutes for Atasehir. They share the same number of points with Adana.

The result means Adana are placed top of Group B with four points and will hope to confirm their passage to the quarter-finals against 1207 Antalyaspor in their next league game on Friday.

For Atasehir, they also remain unbeaten after two games with two points and will seek to ground out victory against Hakkarigucu in the final group encounter on the same day.