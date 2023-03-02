Aaron Ramsdale makes Bukayo Saka contract prediction amid Arsenal talks

Aaron Ramsdale predicts Bukayo Saka will be at Arsenal for "a long time" as the winger closes in on a new contract.

Saka scored first goal as Arsenal beat Everton 4-0

Announcement over his new deal is expected shortly

Gunners five points clear at Premier League summit

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been in negotiations for months with Saka over his extending his stay in north London and last week a deal was agreed in principle with the 21-year-old.

It has still yet to be signed, although Arsenal sources believe it will be soon, and Ramsdale has no doubts over where Saka’s future lies.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Bukayo is an Arsenal player and will be for a long time,” the goalkeeper said after Saka scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season in Wednesday night’s 4-0 win against Everton.

“If he had one week left I wouldn't be worried about him being here. If he had until the end of the season, I would still see him here on the first day of pre-season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsdale added: “I'm fairly relaxed with Bukayo, let him crack on with his team and the club sort it out and then we move forward. It is obviously not affecting him, that is why he is not rushing into anything and when it does settle we know we have him for longer than we do at the minute.

“I think he has probably been up there in the top three players of the season, quite easily, especially at his age. As long as he keeps his feet on the ground and carries us forward then we have got a real player on our hands.”

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSDALE AND SAKA? Arsenal host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday looking to maintain their five-point advantage at the top of the table.