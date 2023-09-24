Will Aaron Ramsdale leave Arsenal? Goalkeeper's stance on January exit revealed amid Bayern Munich and Chelsea interest

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is willing to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal, after recently being axed as the club's number one.

Ramsdale recently dropped from Arsenal XI

Summer signing Raya has performed well

Chelsea and Bayern Munich said to be interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford this summer, the England international has since lost both his place in the Gunners' starting XI, as well as the confidence of manager Mikel Arteta, who reportedly now sees Raya as his first-choice goalkeeper moving forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mikel Arteta has since attempted to clear up his decision-making, praising the former Sheffield United man for his attitude regarding the decision. He said earlier this week: “I understand that and it is very difficult with every player. And I suffer and I care about every player who is not playing but this is the competition and this is my job to make decisions in the best possible way for the team. He has been very supportive and really good around the place and that is what I expect from every single player as when you are on the field, there is someone else who is not. So it goes both ways. So far he has been really, really good. Yes it is hard, but with other players it is the same. Aaron is an exceptional character, he has got this charisma and this aura around him, and we all know that and I fully understand that.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With both Chelsea and Bayern Munich monitoring the situation, it seems that in the meantime, Ramsdale will continue in his fight to try and forge a way back into Arteta's plans. However, Mirror Football understands that Arteta views Raya as an upgrade on Ramsdale, meaning the Spaniard is likely to continue as the club's No.1.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL?: It remains to be seen who Arteta opts to go with for Arsenal's crucial north London derby clash against Tottenham, with both teams bidding to continue their unbeaten starts to the new season.