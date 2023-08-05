'Lucky' - Vlatko Andonovski gives his verdict on USWNT's Women's World Cup campaign ahead of crunch Sweden clash

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski says his team are "lucky" to still be in the Women's World Cup ahead of their last-16 clash with Sweden.

USWNT face Sweden in last-16

Holders have struggled to impress so far

Andonovski defends his side after criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup holders have been fairly unconvincing in the 2023 edition of the tournament so far, as they came second in their group behind Netherlands. The US drew two of their three matches and now face a Sweden side who have won all of their games so far. Coach Andonovski has admitted the defending champions are somewhat fortunate to be in this stage of the Women's World Cup ahead of the crunch last 16 match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The fact we are in, we are lucky, but we are moving on," Andonovski told reporters.

"Now we will do everything possible so that same situation doesn't happen again. We are doing everything we can to provide success and meet the expectations for everyone."

He also hit back at those doubting his players' commitment, with former US player Carli Lloyd having been openly critical of the team's performances.

"For someone to question the standards, the mentality, the mindset of this team, after everything they do, I don't think it is the right time for that," he added.

'And I don't think it is the right thing as well. I'm happy with where they are at, happy with how they hold themselves accountable and keep raising standards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The US, who have won the World Cup a record four times, are the number one ranked team in the world and face a Sweden side who sit in third. With Germany's shock exit from the competition, the result of this match-up could leave the tournament wide open.

WHAT NEXT? This match gets underway on Sunday, August 6 in Melbourne. The winners will face Japan on August 11 in Auckland, following their 3-1 victory over Norway.