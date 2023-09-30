WATCH: Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo pulls out the fake injury and twerk celebration like Kansas City stars Lo'Eau LaBonta and Travis Kelce

- Kubo twerks after goal
- Mimics Kelce and LaBonta
- Sociedad win 3-0
WHAT HAPPENED? Kubo found the back of the net for the Liga side and celebrated by mimicking the famous fake hamstring-pull twerk celebration used by both LaBonta and Kelce in their respective American leagues!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The celebration has gone viral since LaBonta debuted it in an NWSL match for the KC Current, and it's recently been used by NFL star Travis Kelce - the rumored partner of superstar singer Taylor Swift.
WHAT NEXT FOR KUBO? Sociedad are back in action Tuesday when they take on Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.