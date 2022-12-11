'We too have played a small role' - Scaroni says Milan key to France's World Cup success with 'revitalized' Giroud

Milan president Paolo Scaroni says France have Olivier Giroud and his club form to thank for their current success at the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old scored the winning goal as Les Bleus beat England 2-1to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday. Giroud's goal was his fourth of the tournament, only Kylian Mbappe – who was largely kept quiet against the Three Lions – has more in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: As quoted by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Scaroni said: "Giroud? He's doing very, very well. I think France's qualification is due to him a lot.

"We at Milan have revitalized him a bit. I don't know if I can say it, but I have the impression that with us he has found new motivations which he has also transferred to the national team.

"Let's say that we too have played a small role in the success achieved so far by France".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud was sold to Milan by Chelsea for just €2m at the age of 34. Since then, he has been a star for the Italian club, even scoring twice on the final day of the season last term as they won Serie A for the first time in 11 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? France will now take on Morocco on December 14 with a place in the final against either Croatia or Argentina on the line.