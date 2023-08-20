'He did well' - Mauricio Pochettino drops verdict on Moises Caicedo after nightmare Chelsea debut

- Pochettino defends Caicedo after nightmare debut
- Midfielder conceded penalty
- Chelsea paid £115m record fee
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea paid a British record transfer fee of £115 million to sign Caicedo from Brighton last week, but the midfielder endured a debut to forget. The 21-year-old looked rusty after coming off the bench during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, and conceded the penalty for the Hammers' third goal, scored by Lucas Paqueta.
WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about Caicedo's debut to forget, Pochettino told reporters after the match: "He did well. Many positive things. Last minute we conceded a goal so we can't say nothing is wrong."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss was far from Caicedo's fault, with Chelsea looking disjointed at the London Stadium. The result followed a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty/GOALGetty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO?: Caicedo will hope to bounce back from a disappointing debut when Chelsea host newly promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Fellow new midfield signing Romeo Lavia could also feature.