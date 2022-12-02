'It's not up to me' - Flick insists he has no plans to resign as Germany manager after Qatar World Cup debacle

Hansi Flick wants to lead the Germany team at Euro 2024 despite failing to get his team out of the group stage at this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

Germany crashed out of World Cup

Hansi Flick's men lost to Japan

Former Bayern boss keen to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Flick says he has no intention of quitting as Germany coach despite failing to get out of the group at this year's World Cup, although he accepts the decision may be taken out of his hands. The former Bayern boss is eager to lead his nation on home soil at Euro 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on German TV channel ARD, Flick insisted he is keen to remain in his role but did admit the choice would ultimately not be his to make. "From my side yes, I enjoy it," he said. "We have a good team, good players coming up. But it's not up to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany have now been eliminated at the group stage in two consecutive tournaments after lifting the World Cup in 2014 and for a team of their standing, this showing in Qatar was far from acceptable.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? The inquest into Germany's failure will have already begun. It is a team in transition - this may well be the last World Cup for Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer - and Flick will hope for that reason he gets another chance to take the country forward.