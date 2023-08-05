Chelsea spend again! Blues set to land Santos wonderkid Deivid Washington in €20m deal

- Chelsea offer €20m for Santos striker
- Brazilian turned 18 in June
- Could move straight to Strasbourg on loan
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have been linked with a move for 18-year-old striker Deivid Washington. Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports the Blues have launched a bid for the Santos youngster, that personal terms have been agreed, he wants the transfer, and a loan move to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 will follow.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: If signed, Washington, who has scored two goals in nine games this season, would become the west London side's seventh signing of the summer transfer window. They have spent more than €180m (£141m/$198m) on signings to date, including buying Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ogochukwu, Angelo, and Diego Moreira - who signed on a free transfer.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Washington, who made his Santos debut in April before scoring his first senior goal a month later, is predominantly a centre-forward but he can also play as a left or right winger. He would become the second Santos youngster to move to Chelsea this summer after Angelo's move in July.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? If signed, Washington could make the move to Chelsea in the coming days, before possibly linking up with Strasbourg ahead of the Ligue 1 season on August 11.