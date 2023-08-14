One man arrested and another fan kicked out of Stamford Bridge for Hillborough tragedy chanting during Chelsea vs Liverpool

A man has been arrested after tragedy chanting during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, while another fan was ejected from the stadium.

The Metropolitan Police Football Unit confirmed via Twitter that a man was arrested for chanting about the Hillsborough disaster during the match at Stamford Bridge. Another man was ejected from the stadium but not arrested.

The force tweeted: "Officers have been made aware of reports on social media re: tragedy chanting at the Chelsea v Liverpool match. Working with the club we have identified 2 males suspected of engaging in this behaviour. One was arrested on suspicion of public order offences & the other was ejected."

The chants were heard shortly after Luis Diaz scored the opener in the 1-1 draw.

Tragedy chants are deeply offensive songs that reference football-related tragedies or disasters, including but not limited to the Hillsborough disaster and the Munich air disaster. Liverpool supporters are often the targets of Hillsborough-related chants.

Chants about Hillsborough were heard when Chelsea and Liverpool last met in the Premier League in April. At the time Chelsea released a statement that read: "Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evening’s game. Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them."