Quiz: How well do you know '90s Premier League shirt sponsors?

How closely were you paying attention during the golden age of kit design?

Who sponsored Manchester United's kit from 1982-2000? Sony

Sanyo

Sharp Who sponsored Arsenal's kit from 1981-1999? JVC

Hitachi

Toshiba Who sponsored Leicester City's kit from 1987-2001? Golden Wonder

McCoy's

Walkers Who sponsored Newcastle United's kit from 1995-2000? Fuller's

Tennent's

Newcastle Brown Ale Who sponsored Manchester City's kit from 1987-1999? Minolta

Brother

Epson Who sponsored Chelsea's kit from 1997-2001? The AA

Halfords

Autoglass Who sponsored Liverpool's kit from 1996-2000? Carlsberg

Heineken

Peroni Who sponsored Aston Villas's kit from 1993-1995? Danone

Müller

Nestlé Who sponsored West Ham's kit from 1998-2003? Dr. Martens

Clarks

Timberland Who sponsored Leeds United's kit from 1996-2000? Dell

Packard Bell

Compaq Who sponsored Tottenham Hotspur kit from 1995-1999? Cisco

IBM

Hewlett-Packard Who sponsored Everton's kit from 1997-2002? One2One

BT

O2 Who sponsored Bolton Wanderers' kit from 1990-2009? Reebok

Puma

Kappa Who sponsored Coventry City's kit from 1997-2005? Mazda

Nissan

Subaru Who sponsored Middlesbrough's kit from 1995-2002? Orange

Cellnet

Vodafone