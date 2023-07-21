46 shots! Spain rise above the mutiny as Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solera spares her side getting absolutely obliterated at Women's World Cup

Spain’s build-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup was dominated by mutiny in the camp, but they were all smiles in a 3-0 win over Costa Rica.

Players made themselves unavailable in build-up

La Roja now a united camp once more

Dominant start to quest for global glory

TELL ME MORE: Back in September 2022, 15 players made themselves unavailable to the Spain national side due to a disagreement with the RFEF regarding the ongoing presence of head coach Jorge Vilda. Those issues have since been resolved, with many household names agreeing to come back into contention for call-ups. La Roja are now fancied to go well at FIFA’s latest flagship event in Australia and New Zealand, and they made the perfect start to that campaign against hapless Costa Rica in Wellington. Spain dominated from the off, with their opponents sitting deep as collective bodies were put on the line.

A breakthrough was only a matter of time, and it duly arrived in the 21st minute when a clever flick sent Esther Gonzalez clear inside the box and her low cross was turned into her own net by the unfortunate Valeria del Campo. Spain got a second two minutes later as Aitana Bonmati displayed quick feet before curling into the bottom corner, and it was three in the 27th-minute when Jennifer Hermoso headed against the crossbar and Gonzalez hooked the rebound over her shoulder and into the back of the net.

Hermoso saw a penalty saved in the 34th minute following a foul on Olga Carmona, while the lively Carmona fired against the woodwork early in the second half, but there were to be no more goals despite 46 shots being fired in. Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas did make her return to tournament football following much-publicised injury issues when stepping off the bench sporting a bright pink hairstyle.

THE MVP: Barcelona superstar Bonmati was tipped by many before a ball was kicked to illuminate the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and she appears ready to live up to that big billing. Having savoured Liga and Champions League success at club level last season, she is now looking to land another major honour. Her ability to pull strings in the middle of the park had Costa Rica chasing shadows, with her undoubted class shining through. Bonmati scored the pick of the Spanish goals in the first half, with her ability to shift the ball in tight spaces allowing her to bend a sumptuous strike into the bottom corner. In the second 45, Bonmati dipped into her box of tricks with no-look passes and dancing feet.

THE BIG LOSER: It feels unfair to bill any of the Costa Ricans as “losers” given that they were always going to find life tough against the Spanish. It is also difficult to pick fault with a side that controlled throughout and has already given their goal difference a healthy boost. Hermoso is, however, Spain’s all-time leading goalscorer and will be disappointed to have squandered her opportunity to get in on the act. She looked confident enough when stepping up to a first-half penalty, but saw Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solera – on her 26th birthday – guess the right way and parry a relatively tame spot-kick to safety.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Spain, with early momentum established, will be hoping to see the goals flow again when they face Zambia on July 26. Costa Rica, who may already be playing for pride, will face Japan on the same day as Group C begins to take shape.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐