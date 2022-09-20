2027 Fifa Women's World Cup: South Africa to bid for rights to host prestigious competition

The African nation will, however, face stiff competition from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands who have shown interest too

South African Football Association has confirmed they will bid for the rights to host the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Since the start of the competition, Africa has never had an opportunity to host but the Southern African nation is determined to make history.

"The NEC (National Executive Committee) has resolved that we must bid to host the World Cup for women in 2027," Safa Chief Executive Officer Tebogo Motlanthe said as quoted by BBC Sport.

"We as [an] administration will duly inform Fifa and then start the process of hosting the World Cup."

Just like South Africa, Belgium and the Netherlands have never hosted the event. Germany hosted the 2011 edition.

China was the first nation to stage the competition in 1991 and got the privilege to host it in 2007 too. Sweden (1995), the United States (1999 and 2003), Canada (2015), and France (2019) are the other nations that have successfully hosted the competition.

In 2010, South Africa became the first African nation to host the men's event. The host nation was eliminated in the group stage and Spain, eventually, won the tournament.

The 2023 Women's edition will be held jointly by Australia and New Zealand.

In July, Banyana Banyana secured their first-ever continental title after defeating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final. The two nations will represent the continent in the World Cup alongside Zambia and Nigeria.