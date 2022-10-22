2023 Women's World Cup: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana and rest of Africa draw announced

Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco now know their opponents ahead of the 2023 Women Fifa World Cup finals.

Super Falcons have an interesting group

Banyana have tough tests

Zambia have been drawn in Group C

WHAT HAPPENED? The draw for the global competition was held in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

Nigeria, who will be making a tenth appearance in the competition having been drawn in Group B alongside co-hosts Australia, Canada and the Republic of Ireland.

The Super Falcons qualified for the global competition after defeating Cameroon 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco on July 14.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a tough Group G alongside Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

South Africa are the African champions after they won their maiden Wafcon title in Morocco following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Atlas Lionesses in the final.

WHAT IS MORE? Zambia's Shepolopolo, who will make their maiden appearance in the competition, will face Spain, Costa Rica and Japan in Group C, while Morocco will be in Group H alongside Germany, Colombia, and South Korea.

Backpagepix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the last edition held in France, Nigeria reached the knockout stage.

THE DRAW AT A GLANCE: Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland.

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada.

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan.

Group D: England, Group B playoff winner (Senegal, Haiti or Chile), Denmark, China

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A playoff winner (Portugal, Cameroon or Thailand).

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C playoff winner (Taiwan, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Panama).

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina.

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea.