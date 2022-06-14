2023 Afcon Qualifying: ‘It still won’t take you to Qatar’, fans tell Nigeria after Sao Tome thrashing

A section of supporters feel the Super Eagles’ 10-0 victory should not be celebrated too much since the opponent was ‘weak’

Mixed reactions have greeted Nigeria’s 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome and Principe in their second 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday.

Nigeria took a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Terem Moffi, before the Napoli striker scored three more after the break with Peter Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis adding further goals to condemn their opponents to the heavy loss.

While Nigeria supporters were delighted with the huge win, a section of fans online sympathised with Sao Tome while some questioned why the Super Eagles did not do the same to stronger opponents.

“Why don’t they cancel international football in Sao Tome? And Bafana Bafana too, waste of the state resources,” said Thethane Delani.

“This is not fair, I suggest countries like Sao Tome, Eswatini, Lesotho, South Africa, San Marino, Andorra, Moldova, India, Cyprus, Bulgaria, China, North Korea and Belarus should start their own tournament called Fifa World Weakest Teams Cup. They're on the same level of play,” responded Elliott Wako GC.

“If only [William] Troost-Ekong had played. He would have equalised all the ten goals for Sao Tome. Sao Tome players are like ‘wishing you quick recovery’,” commented Mathew Abara.

“The Super Eagles punished Sao Tome for sins they know nothing about,” said Danny Boy.

“10 goals for Nigeria. More than Manchester United goal difference in the Premier League,” observed Muhammad Kachallah Gombe.

“This team should be in the same group with my country South Sudan so that we taste a win,” said Malou Thiong.

Some fans wondered where this clinical Nigeria was during the 2022 World Cup playoff which the Super Eagles lost to Ghana on away goals following a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

“They would have proved their self against Ghana, congratulations anyway but if we can't beat Ghana forget it. Nigeria is like England, over hyping is their problem,” said Orange Don Austyne.

“Nigeria scored Sao Tome 10 nil today [Monday]? Finally gotten their level. It still won’t send them to Qatar,” replied Adam Ukasha Original King.

“The anger of not going to Qatar was evident all over. It was a bare-brained show for Sao Tome and Principe,” Kanye Pamba said.

“Wasting energy on harmless opponents. They should unleash same energy when they meet their equals,” observed Kwabreniba Kofi.

“If they could have the same energy against Ghana the last time they faced each other, maybe their plane to Qatar would be warming to depart Abuja International Airport very soon,” Richard Ndula also dug in on Nigeria’s lack of World Cup qualification.

A section of supporters wondered whether Sao Tome fans witnessed the hammering to the very end.

“Did the fans remain in the stadium to watch their dear Sao Tome and Principe to the end? If they did, then they were the men of the match,” replied Okoroafor Vincent.

Other supporters feel their teams should also meet Sao Tome. “To those who do these draws. Malawi is always placed in difficult groups while Sao Tome is a guaranteed six points for their opponents,” said Kachali Limbani Daniel.

Some fans just saw the fun in the score line. “Very good, it should be shared this way, 5 goals to Sao Tome and 5 goals to Principe,” suggested Ifeachor Onyebuchi Bonaventure.

“They find a dead snake and still hit it on the head. The opponents were too weak for the average Nigeria,” said Jobinho MU.

What did you make of the score line between Nigeria and Sao Tome? Share your thoughts below.