2023 Afcon Qualifiers: When is the game between Tanzania vs Algeria and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Taifa Stars and the Desert Warriors

Tanzania will search for their first win in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign when they take on Algeria at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, June 8.

The Taifa Stars kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Niger in their Group F opener at Stade de l’Amitie on Saturday.

After taking the lead with only one minute played courtesy of George Mpole, Taifa Stars under Danish coach Kim Poulsen failed to build on the good start and allowed Le Mena The Mena’s Daniel Sosah to level matters in the 26th minute for the vital point.

“Our game plan was to come here and win the game and we got a good start, we scored very quickly but I don’t know what happened after that goal because I was not pleased with the way we played in the first half,” Poulsen told GOAL.

“We were dominated and the Niger boys got the goal to make it 1-1, but in the second half we made some more changes and played differently from the first half but we could not break them down.”

Tanzania will, however, come up against an Algerian side, who started their campaign to reach the finals in Ivory Coast with a 2-0 win against Uganda at Stade du 5 Juillet.

Taifa Stars will also face a tall order against a team they are yet to beat in their six meetings. They have suffered three defeats and managed three draws. The last time the two sides faced off was in 2019 during an Afcon qualifier when Algeria won 3-0 at WE Al-Ahly Stadium in Cairo.

In 2018, they met in a friendly with Algeria smashing Tanzania 4-0 at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 while in 2015, they faced off in a World Cup qualifier where the Desert Warriors hammered them 7-0 at Stade Mustapha Tchaker.

The three draws Tanzania have managed from Algeria came in 2015 when they secured a 2-2 result in a World Cup qualifier at Mkapa Stadium, in 2011 when they picked a 1-1 draw in an Afcon qualifier also at Mkapa Stadium, and in 2010, when they registered a 1-1 result at Stade Mustapha Tchaker in another Afcon qualifier.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 19:00 (East African Time) on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 08/06/22 19:00 EAT 19.00 Tanzania vs Algeria Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.