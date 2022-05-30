2023 Afcon Qualifiers: When is the game between Algeria vs Uganda and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between the Cranes and the Desert Warriors

Uganda will kick off their campaign to Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches with an away fixture against Algeria at Oran Olympic Stadium on June 4.

The East Africans are pooled in Group F of the qualifiers alongside the Desert Warriors, neighbours Tanzania and Niger. Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic has already named a 17-man squad for the fixture.

The Cranes are already in Tunisia for a four-day training camp before they proceed to Algiers for matchday one. The players in Tunisia include two goalkeepers in Charles Lukwago and Nafian Alionzi, Kizito Mugweri Gavin, Lwaliwa Halid, Muleme Isaac, Walusimbi Enoch, Musa Ramathan, and Hakim Kiwanuka.

Others are Byaruhanga Bobosi, Karisa Milton, Kizza Martin, Miya Faruku, Okwi Emmanuel, Begisa James Penz, Marvin Youngman Joseph, Fahad Bayo and Jagason Muhammad Shaban.

Also included in the squad are eight foreign-based players - Bevis Mugabi, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Elvis Bwomono, Aucho Khalid, Abdu Aziz Kayondo, Derrick Kakooza, and Steven Serwadda.

Fufa.

Sredojevic, who was at the helm when Uganda qualified for the 2017 Afcon edition in Gabon, believes the Cranes are pooled in one of the toughest groups in the qualifying phase.

“The long wait is finally over,” Sredojevic told Fufa website after the draw was conducted. “I personally believe we are in a competitive group and one of the strongest groups.

“Both Niger and Tanzania have had representatives in the group stages of the Caf Club competitions this season while Algeria were winners of Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 and recent winners of the Fifa Arab Cup.

“Someone would look at Algeria as group favourites but in modern football, there are no small teams because gaps in African football have been reduced.”

Uganda, who were absent in the 33rd edition held in Cameroon, have met Algeria 13 times in all competitions. They have managed five wins, four draws, and four losses.

The most recent fixture was a friendly in 2003, which Algeria won 1-0 at Namboole Stadium in Kampala. On June 20, 1999, the two sides met in the group stage of Afcon where the Desert Warriors emerged 2-0 winners courtesy of goals from Hamid Merakchi at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962, in Algiers.

On October 4, 1998, Uganda defeated Algeria 2-0 in another Afcon qualifier. Hassan Mubiru scored the two goals in the second half of the fixture in Kampala. Uganda’s first win against Algeria came in 1973 during a friendly they won 2-1 at home.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Fufa.

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 22:00 (East African Time) on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Getty

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 04/06/22 22:00 EAT 22.00 Algeria vs Uganda UBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Oran Olympic Stadium, Algeria

Algeria FA.

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

