2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Why I play Mensah in central position for Ghana - Addo

The Bordeaux man excelled in an unfamiliar role alongside Daniel Amartey in the win over Barea

Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed he played Gideon Mensah in the central position against Madagascar as opposed to his favourite left-back spot, to ensure he is more effective.

This was after the Madagascar game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier, a match Ghana won 3-0.

The 23-year-old Bordeaux defender was paired alongside Leicester City player Daniel Amartey and went on to earn a clean sheet against Barea and top Group E.

"He played well against Nigeria [in the World Cup qualifiers] and in free training," the tactician said after the vital win.

"Especially when I know that we are the favourites [against Madagascar] and we have the ball more, I feel more comfortable if somebody can move with his left foot.

"Actually, our number 6, Baba [Iddrisu], was mostly free and it is more difficult, from the left side, to play to him with the right foot.

"So if we have a natural left-footer, we can use that space more and we can play Baba much easier than a right-footed player. That was the reason why I decided to play Gideon there."

Addo further exuded the confidence he has in the player, "I know he is capable of good defending, he made some good tackles as well. Gideon is capable of so much more and maybe he doesn’t know."

Despite putting up a good show, the versatile Black Star states it was not an easy task.

"It wasn’t an easy role but as a player, as a national team player you have to be ready and adjust to every position you have to play because at the end of the day we are here to serve Ghanaians," Mensah told reporters.

"Whichever way we have to serve Ghanaians, we have to do it. I had to do it and it went well.

"I would say left-back [is my favourite position] because that’s where I’ve been playing [in my career], so it’s definitely left-back."