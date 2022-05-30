2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Ghana dealt blow as Aidoo ruled out of Madagascar game

The Spain based defender will play no part when the Black Stars square up against the Barea on Wednesday

Ghana have suffered a major blow ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification against Madagascar as Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out.

​According to a statement made available on the Ghana Football Association website, the Celta de Vigo player hurt his ankle and will not be available against the Barea at the Cape Coast Stadium.

“Defender Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifier between Ghana and Madagascar after picking up an injury in training,” it read.

“The Celta Vigo man twisted his right ankle during training and has been ruled out of the game on Wednesday.

“Aidoo who missed Monday’s training is currently being observed by the medical team as he undergoes a thorough rehabilitation process to fully recover.”

The absence of the 26-year-old will come as a massive setback to the country’s preparations due to his impressive performances for his Spanish elite division outfit.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Aidoo played in 32 La Liga matches as the Sky Blues finished 11th in the log having garnered 46 points from 38 matches.

As of the time of filing this report, the GFA are yet to announce a replacement for the former Genk player.

Four days after hosting Eric Rabesandratana’s team, the West Africans are guests of the Central African Republic four days later.

INVITED PLAYERS FOR MADAGASCAR

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates).

Defenders: Denis Odoi(FC Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, Andy Yiadom (Reading)

Midfielders: Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (FC Sherif), Elisha Owusu (KAA Genk), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (FC St. Pauli), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen).

Wingers: Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Augustine Okrah (Bechem United), Osman Bukari (Nantes), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew), Christopher Antwi Agyei (Bochum).

Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Daniel Afriyie (Heart of Oaks), Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma), Kwesi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel), Antoine Semenyo (Yeni Malatyaspor), Braydon Manu (SV Darmstadt).