2022 World Qualifiers: NFF reveals meeting plan with Super Eagles after Ighalo assurance

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has confirmed the federation’s plans to have a physical meeting with Super Eagles players in the United Kingdom.

Pinnick revealed that the meeting is part of preparations to get Nigeria ready for the 2022 Fifa World Cup final qualifiers against Ghana in March.

The country’s travelling delegation will be led by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and there will also be a virtual meeting for players who are not based in the UK.

“We will be leading a delegation to the United Kingdom soon, led by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to hold meetings with our players," Pinnick tweeted.

“I'm so glad the Honourable Minister is leading this delegation himself, highlighting how important the World Cup is to us and our team.

“We are also hoping to have a zoom call with all of our players as well. The essence is to ensure that issues any player might have are thrashed out so that we all have the same focus: qualifying for the World Cup.”

Nigeria crashed out at the Round of 16 stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon while Ghana did not make it past the group stage.

Pinnick further summarised his meeting with Odion Ighalo in Abu Dhabi where the Al Hilal striker is preparing for the Fifa Club World Cup third-place match against Al Ahly on Saturday.

“I just met with Odion Ighalo, the highest goalscorer at the 2019 edition of the Afcon, now playing and still scoring goals for Saudi Arabia's biggest football club,” he said.

“Odion has assured that playing for his country will always come first and he is ready to ensure that we do play at this year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar.”

Ighalo initially announced his international retirement after the 2019 Afcon in Egypt but he returned to play for Nigeria in a World Cup qualifying game against Cape Verde in November 2021.

He was also included in the initial squad for the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon but he withdrew.