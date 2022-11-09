Geremi Njitap believes the 2022 Fifa World Cup has no favourites because it’s being played in the middle of the season when all the players are fresh.

Njitap predicts tough World Cup in Qatar

Rules out favourite tag in tournament

Says whoever wins tournament will deserve it

WHAT HAPPENED? The global competition will kick off in the Gulf nation on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in a Group A opener at Al Bayt Stadium.

Njitap's Cameroon have been drawn in Group G alongside Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

The tournament comes at a time when leagues across Europe have been forced to take a break and according to the 43-year-old Njitap, who earned 118 caps for the Indomitable Lions from 1996 to 2010, scoring 13 goals, the usual favourites will have it difficult in Qatar.

WHAT NJITAP SAID: "This World Cup is very special. When you look at the moment it will be played, for me there’s no favourite," he said when asked about Cameroon's chances as quoted by kick442.com.

“Why I’m I saying that? Because most of the time, World Cups are played at the end of the season which means a lot of the players are a bit tired. But this World Cup is being played in the middle of the season when players are in the best condition, fresh.”

“So, the usual favourites, it will be difficult for them because it is 11 versus 11 and all of them are fresh. It is my point of view and I think I understand football a bit, it will be very tough. It will be one of the toughest World Cups, whoever wins will deserve it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The African continent will be represented by five nations - Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana. The Lions of Teranga will be the first African team to take the stage against Netherlands in a Group B fixture at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.

Tunisia will then start their Group D campaign against Denmark at Education City Stadium on November 22, before Morocco take to the pitch for their Group F clash against Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23.

The Black Stars will take on Portugal in a Group H battle at Stadium 974 on November 24, and the same day the Indomitable Lions will line up against Switzerland in a Group G clash at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CAMEROON? Before they head to Qatar, Cameroon will play two friendly matches. First, they will take on Jamaica at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Wednesday and then face Panama on November 18 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.