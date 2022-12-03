2022 World Cup: Senegal extra motivated to face England in Round of 16 - Diedhiou

Mamadou Loum N'Diaye and Famara Diedhiou have talked up Senegal's readiness to take on England in the Round of 16 World Cup fixture.

Senegal finished second in their Group to qualify

They lost to Netherlands but beat Qatar & Ecuador

They will face England in Round of 16

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lions of Teranga will return to action with a clash against the Three Lions seeking to seal a quarter-final spot in the World Cup finals at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Diedhiou, who features for Super Lig club Alanyaspor, believes Senegal will be motivated by the presence of their players in the Premier League against England.

WHAT HE SAID: "We must believe in ourselves. That's the most important thing. We know [England] are a tough rival to play against. We will do our best, and we will see," told SNTV.

When asked about number of Senegal players in the Premier League, he said: "It gives me more motivation. As you say, there are many players in our team that live and play in England. That's very nice and it gives us more incentive to play well. We will take our chances and we will see in the end."

WHAT IS MORE? Meanwhile, 25-year-old N'Diaye, who plays for Reading on loan from Porto, insist the Lions of Teranga are focused to do the job against England.

"The group is fine. We are focused. You all saw today at the start of the training that the atmosphere is very good. We are focused and in the right mindset, preparing for our next game," he said.

"As I always say, we're in the World Cup and there are no small teams here. From the moment you arrive here at the World Cup everything has been said, because all the best teams are here. We will do our job as we always do, repeating all that we've been doing during the week so we can win the next game."

