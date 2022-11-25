2022 World Cup: Ronaldo benefitted from soft penalty against Ghana, VAR should have intervened - Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has faulted match referee for the penalty that Cristiano Ronaldo converted against Ghana in the 3-2 World Cup defeat on Thursday.

Ronaldo went down and scored the opener

Gyan believes the penalty was a soft touch

Gyan faults referee for not checking with VAR

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Group H fixture at Stadium 974, Rass Abu Aboud, the Selecao took the lead in the 65th minute when Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot.

The penalty was awarded after Ronaldo went down in the box under a challenge from Mohammed Salisu.

Andre Ayew levelled matters for the Black Stars before Joao Felix and Rafael Leao made it 3-1. Substitute Osman Bukari reduced the deficit for Ghana but Portugal held on to win the group opener.

WHAT HE SAID: “The penalty for me… I don’t agree, in my opinion because it was just a soft touch," Gyan told SuperSport TV after the game.

"Although Ronaldo was a bit earlier, it wasn’t a touch that could be a penalty. The referee should have at least checked the video assistant referee and made his decision. For me, I think it was too soft.”

WHAT IS MORE: The former Sunderland forward further questioned coach Otto Addo's decision to take off Mohammed Kudus for Bukari.

“The change came in too early. Although Dede Ayew got the goal, he was visibly exhausted before then, but after scoring, he and the man of the moment, Kudu were taken off which I disagree with a bit. But at the end of the day, the players stepped up to the plate. I think the second half is the best we have seen in this competition so far.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Andre Ayew is now Ghana's second-top scorer at the World Cup with three goals, behind Gyan, who has six to his name. Ayew has also featured in eight matches in the competition, more than any current player for African nations.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? The Black Stars will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they take on South Korea in their matchday two fixture at Education City Stadium on Monday.