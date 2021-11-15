2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Safa to launch complaint over Ghana penalty - Motlanthe

Safa will launch an official complaint to Fifa and Caf over the conduct of referee Maguette Ndiaye, who officiated the World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

A penalty from Andre Ayew secured a place for Ghana in the play-offs after a tight contest at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday evening.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that they will launch the complaint so that the football governing bodies can look into the official's conduct.

"The association has decided to launch a formal complaint so that the conduct of the match official is closely investigated by both Fifa and Caf," Motlanthe said in an audio posted on the Safa's social media platform.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe explaining how there association will be challenging the decisions made in yesterday’s World Cup qualifier. #BafanaVsGhana #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/SI63GmrbZ8 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 15, 2021

Senegalese referee Ndiaye awarded the penalty to the hosts after Bafana Bafana's Rushine De Reuck was adjudged to have brought down Daniel Amartey.

Ghana proceeded to the playoffs - courtesy of scoring more goals in the qualifiers, after the two teams finished level on points and goal difference.

South Africa needed just a draw in order to progress but the Black Stars fought and emerged winners at a venue they are yet to lose a game at since 2009.

