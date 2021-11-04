2022 World Cup qualifiers: Roma kid Afena-Gyan named in Ghana squad for Ethiopia and South Africa decider

AS Roma teenager Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan has been called up to Ghana’s senior squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, barely a week after making his professional debut.

The 18-year-old is one of two new faces in a 28-man squad announced by Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac at a press conference on Thursday.

His invitation comes a week after he made his Serie A debut against Cagliari and followed up with a second substitute appearance against AC Milan on Sunday.

Also receiving a first call-up is Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo, who comes into the Black Stars on the back of a decent outing in the Uefa Champions League.

Back in the squad are Reading right-back Andy Yiadom, China-based Mibarak Wakaso and Eupen goalkeeper Manaf Abdul Nurudeen, who all missed the October double-header against Zimbabwe due to injury.

Beitar Jerusalem striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom also makes a comeback after some years in the international wilderness.

Regulars such as captain Andre Ayew, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus all expectedly feature in Rajevac’s list.

Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu and Club Brugge winger Kamal Sowah, however, continue to stay away from Black Stars, while Crystal Palace attacker Jeffrey Schlupp and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru have not been called up.

Currently a point below South Africa in Group G, Ghana are set to play as guests of Ethiopia in a penultimate matchday tie on November 11 , three days before returning home to climax their campaign with a showdown with Bafana.

Only the group winners progress to the third and final round of the qualifiers.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Iddrisu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)