Nigeria star Umar Sadiq looks forward to enjoying himself with ‘top players’ Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo when the national team camp opens later this month.

Sadiq is among the nine forwards invited for the Super Eagles’ 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Ghana.

Despite the tight competition for playing spots in Austin Eguavoen's team, the Almeria striker who has scored 13 goals in the Spanish second division this season – is relishing the opportunity to play with Osimhen and Ighalo after the duo missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadiq made his Super Eagles debut as a second-half substitute in Nigeria's 1-0 victory over Egypt in Cameroon and he opened his Super Eagles' goal account against Guinea-Bissau in that competition.

“You know, both of them [Osimhen and Ighalo] are top players,” Sadiq told Omasports. “They’ve already shown it.

“Even Victor [Osimhen] is still showing it and that’s what the country needs- players like him and also like Odion.

“They give a lot to the country and I’m just trying to go there and enjoy myself with them and I’m looking forward to that.”

Nigeria visit the Black Stars in Cape Coast for the first-leg on March 25 before hosting their West African rivals at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, four days later.

With a place in the 2022 World Cup at stake, Sadiq said the fixtures have been on his mind and he hopes the team will be adequately prepared for victory.

Article continues below

“I can see that everyone has been talking about it,” the 25-year-old said.

“Even me, I’ve been thinking about it because it’s our life. I hope we go there ready and ready to give everything from the first to the second game.

“In football, you have to be smart, ready tactically, physically, ready 100%. I hope we go there 100% ready.”