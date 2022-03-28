2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria ready for whatever Ghana will turn up with – Musa

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has stated they are ready for anything Ghana will throw at them when they face off in the reverse fixture of the 2022 World Cup qualification play-off on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will host the Black Stars at M.K.O Abiola National Stadium Abuja having managed a 0-0 draw in the first meeting at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Ahead of the decisive clash, the 29-year-old Musa, who currently features for Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagumruk, believes all the players in the Super Eagles squad “including myself” are ready to go to the World Cup.

“All the players, including myself, want to go to the World Cup. For me, it is very important because it could be my last World Cup,” Musa told NFF TV as quoted by Punch.

“I enjoyed the last two finals that I participated in, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. I want to experience it again. Most of the players in the present squad have not been to the World Cup and they desire to be there.

“We all know it won’t be easy. Ghana will come here to do battle but we are ready for whatever they turn up with. I will not say more than that.”

Meanwhile, Musa, who also captains the Super Eagles, has through his social media pages called on fans to turn up in large numbers and cheer them to victory.

“There is so much that can be achieved where there is unity and you will agree with me that this was evident in the massive turnout in our game against Ghana,” Musa wrote on his Instagram page.

Article continues below

“To this effect, I am imploring all Nigerians, for the good of our country and for the interest of this wonderful game of football that binds us all together, that you turn out en masse for our game on Tuesday.

“Your support is invaluable and will absolutely go a long way for us to achieve the desired results. Remember, we are strengthened when unity is a priority. Look forward to seeing you all there. UP EAGLES.”